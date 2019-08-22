JAMESTOWN — Michael Paul Davis, 51, passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Xenia, Ohio to WL Kelly and Mary Ann (Jordan) Davis on March 14, 1968. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Davis; sister, Kelli Marie Davis; uncle, Dennis Jordan; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thanks to his nieces, Brandy Price and Kaylah Estle, who accompanied Uncle Mike home from California.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Kelly Davis; 2 sisters, Terri Tanner and Jane Estle; nephew, Corry Davis; and grandparents, Robert and Anna (Kyne) Jordan.

Cremation has been scheduled and there are no services at this time. A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to cover final expenses. Please send to Mary Ann Davis, 1830 State Route 725, Lot 133, Spring Valley, OH 45370.

The Powers-Kell Funeral Home is serving the family.