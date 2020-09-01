FAIRBORN — Monnie Jean Dunn, age 85 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday August 29, 2020. She was born June 21, 1935 in Dingus, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Henry and Emma (Williams) Gilliam. Monny retired after 35 years of civil service at Wright-Patterson AFB. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Dunn; two brothers, Glenn Gilliam, Earl Gilliam; and sister, Delena Beculheimer. Monnie is survived by her brother, Donnie Gilliam; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stoup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Eric Meade officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.