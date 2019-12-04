XENIA — Nancy Burtch, 86,died on November 28, 2019 in her residence at Legacy Assisted Living. The daughter of Weir and Wilma Hyland, she was born on May 13, 1933, in Coldwater MI. She was married to her late husband of 66 years, John W. Burtch.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Jo Allen of MI and brother Terry Hyland of MI. She is preceded in death by her brother Tom Hyland.

Nancy has 3 children; Gary (Faye) Burtch of Jamestown, Steve (Tammy) Burtch of Dayton, and Lynn (Don) Welty of Alaska. She is survived by 5 grandchildren: Garrett (and his late wife, Carla) Burtch, Grant (Lisa) Burtch, and Maria (Carl) Allen all of Jamestown, Sarah Welty and Rene (Jeff) Shelton both of Anchorage, AK. She is survived by 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and members of Westminster Presbyterian church.

A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian church in Xenia on Thursday, December 5 at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers you may send donations to or Westminster Memorial Fund.