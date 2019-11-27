CEDARVILLE — Nancy Carolyn Webber, age 64, of Cedarville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Greenewood Manor following a lengthy illness. She was born October 21, 1955 in Xenia, the daughter of Carolyn (Stewart) and the late Darrell Glass. She is survived by her husband, David Webber, whom she married August 2, 1975; her daughter: Christi Webber, both of Cedarville; sister: Amy (Doug) Chambliss of Indiana; Darrell (Karla) Glass of Kettering; and Dana (Angel) Glass of Cedarville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Nancy was a graduate of Cedarville High School, Class of 1974. She attended the David-Curtis School of Floral Design. Nancy was very talented as a florist and enjoyed decorating homes. She and her husband, David, owned Webber's Florist in Cedarville. She also had been a designer at Something New Florist in Jamestown. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Cedarville. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Monday, December 2, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 109 N. Main St., Cedarville, with Pastor Craig Miller officiating. She will be buried at Massie Creek Cemetery. Friends may call Monday at the church from 11:30 AM until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.