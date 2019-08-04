HILLSBORO — Nancy Jane Flint, age 81, of New Vienna passed away peacefully on Thursday August 1, 2019 at her home. She was born February 26, 1938 in Clinton County, Ohio the daughter of the late William F. and Mary E. (Ellis) Shipley. Nancy retired from the Antioch Publishing Company in Yellow Springs where she was a working supervisor. She had a passion for gardening, classic cars and cooking her homemade pies. Nancy was a devoted wife and is survived by her husband, Paul I. Flint whom she married in 1956; loving mother of her son, Paul (Lou Ann) Flint of Loveland, Ohio; grandmother of two, Jen (Marc) Terhar of Loveland, Ohio and Nate Flint of Miami, Florida; great grandmother of two, Bradley Terhar and Gavin Terhar; a brother-in-law, Cliff Jones of New Vienna and several nieces, nephews and lots of friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Helen (Bill) Moyer, Thomas (Carol) Shipley, Betty Jones and Nancy's two loving cats, Pooh Bear and Momma. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. following visitation on Tuesday August 6th at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow services in the New Vienna IOOF Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to the Christians Across America, 7785 St. Rt. 41 Bentonville, Ohio 45105 Attn: Sue Naylor or to the Crossroads Hospice, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300 Tulsa, OK 74146. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc