XENIA — Nancy M. Hornick, 95, of Xenia, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Hospitality Home for Rehab and Healing. She was born February 25, 1925, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Virgil Glen and Margaret VanEaton Martin. She retired from the . She is survived by a son-in-law, Larry Payton, Jamestown, three grandchildren, Zachary (Kasey) Payton, Joshua (Breeona) Payton, and Brandon (Jeni) Payton, five great-grandchildren, Alayna, Avaya, Mason, Colt and Alyssa, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard D. "Choppy" Hornick, on May 30, 2012, two daughters, Nan Hornick and Jan Payton, and two brothers, Jerry Martin and Richard Martin. Nancy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com. A special thanks to Sharon Manley, Margaret Stidham and Lori Horsely for their help in caring for Nancy during her stay at Hospitality Home.