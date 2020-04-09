Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi June Melvin. View Sign Service Information Neeld Funeral Home 1276 North Detroit Street Xenia , OH 45385 (937)-372-3564 Send Flowers Obituary

CEDARVILLE — Naomi June Melvin, 90, of Cedarville, went to Heaven on April 5, 2020. One of the kindest people God ever put on his earth. Naomi passed away in her home of natural causes one week before her 91st birthday which would have been on Easter Sunday. She was born on the family farm near Cedarville on April 12, 1929, the daughter of James O. "Pat" and Daisy Conner. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin brother, Neil Conner, brother, Larry Conner, sister-in-laws, Donna Conner and Ruth Bonecutter, brother-in-laws, Sherman "Junior" Bonecutter and Robert "Bob" Melvin, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Virgil and Leva Melvin, father of her children, Donald Melvin, and special friend Harry Barnes. She is survived by her sons, Randy Melvin and Rex (Tracy) Melvin, brother, Bruce Conner, grandchildren, Tara Melvin, Stacy (Derek) Vandersluijs, Nikki Melvin, Kate Melvin, Seth (Jackie) Melvin, and great-grandchildren, Luka and Myla Vandersluijs, Sophia and Madalynn Melvin, nephews, Brian (Connie) Conner, David (Lisa) Conner, Sherman "Rocky" (Kris) Bonecutter, Brett (Tina) Bonecutter, Tim (Theresa) Melvin, Jonnie Melvin, sister-in-law, Carolyn Melvin, and by many other cousins, friends, and relatives. Naomi graduated from Cedarville High School in 1947, went across the street to Cedarville College where she played on the women's basketball team and was Homecoming Queen and graduated in 1951, then came back across the street and taught 2nd grade at Cedar Cliff Schools for 38 years. She loved life and got so much joy visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and friends. She also enjoyed playing the piano and riding motorcycle with her special friend Harry Barnes who she knew for 37 years until his death in 2008. She also enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, Dayton Flyers, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and other sports on TV along with the Game Show Channel. Mrs. Melvin, as most people knew her, was loved by everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed by all. Due to the state Covid-19 Coronavirus regulations, funeral services have been restricted to private graveside services. Neeld Funeral Home will conduct graveside services and burial will be in Grape Grove Cemetery in Ross Township. Naomi formerly attended Cedarville United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45206. The family hopes to have a memorial service at a later date after the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

