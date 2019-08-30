Newell B. Anderson Jr. (1952 - 2019)
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Middle Run Baptist Church
Xenia, OH
View Map
XENIA — Newell B. Anderson, Jr. (Spunky) passed away at Harmony Center, Xenia, Ohio, on August 26, 2019, at the age of 67. He was born January 17, 1952, in Xenia, Ohio, to the late Newell B. Anderson, Sr. and late Geraldyne (Phoenix) Anderson of Xenia, Ohio. He was a veteran of the United States Army Infantry and retired from the Supervalu Company after 25 years of service. He was also employed by Wright State University. Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind his loving wife Kymberlei (Mullins) Anderson of Xenia; OH, brother Larry Anderson of Huber Heights, OH; daughter Yvette Anderson (Bilal Jabbar) of Xenia, OH; two granddaughters Tamerah Jabbar and Tamiyah Jabbar, and a host of friends and loved ones. A memorial service will be held at Middle Run Baptist Church, Xenia, OH on September 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek chapel serving the family.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
