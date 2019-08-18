BEAVERCREEK — Nicole Marie (Umina) Kelley passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 after a heartfelt battle with cancer at the age of 45. Nikki was a 1992 graduate of Beavercreek High School and received her Bachelor's of Science in Communications from Wright State University in 1996. After graduation Nikki worked corporately for a few years before eventually branching off to develop her own successful home management company. She was also very passionate about giving back to the community and to those in need by donating her time and resources to various organizations and programs. Nikki held a special place in her heart for her animals, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Samuel and Mary Lee Umina, Robert and Frances Euth and her aunt Judy O'Ryan. Nikki is survived by her parents Thomas W and Mary Jo Umina, Husband Tyrone E. Kelley, her brothers Scott (Beth) Umina and Jeffrey (Gin) Umina and also including extended family, mother-in-law Sylvia G. Kelley, father-in-law Thomas E (Helen) Kelley Jr. and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at the Elk's Lodge #668 71 E. Second St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. A Traditional Elk's Toast will be held at 7:00PM, followed by a celebration to honor Nikki's life. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Nikki's memory to 4Paws for Ability 253Dayton Ave. Xenia, Ohio 45385 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.