FAIRBORN — Nolan G. Brooks, age 89 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday March 20, 2019. He was born March 9, 1930 in Claiborne Co., TN, the son of the late Arthur and Lucy (Sandfur) Brooks. Nolan retired from General Motors where he was employed as a steam engineer; and he was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy in May of 2018; a daughter, Betty Brooks; sister, Edna Hamilton; and brother, Arnold. Survivors include three children, Dian Young of Piqua, Shirley (Mike) Beegle of Fairborn, Winston (Brenda) Brooks of Harrogate, TN; four grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; a brother, Ray (Stella) Brooks; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and special neighbors, Doug and Karen Hamilton. The family will receive friends on Saturday March 23, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A procession will leave the funeral home at 10:45 A.M. to go to Fairfield Cemetery in Fairborn for an 11:00 A.M. graveside service with Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.