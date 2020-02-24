XENIA — Norma J. Scheetz, 86, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Norma is predeceased by parents Hazel & Leo (Tic) Timberlake and stepdad – Carl (Pete) Ayers, Husbands – Jim Roberts, John (Jack) Robinson, and Charles (Smokey) Scheetz , Son - Rodney Reynolds, and Daughter and Son – Shirley & Art Campbell.

She is survived by daughter – Cathie Reynolds (Chillicothe), sons - John & Pam Robinson (Xenia), Mark Robinson (Springfield), and Kenneth & Charity Robinson (Springfield). Also, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren, as well as a very large extended family.

As Norma requested, following cremation, graveside services will be scheduled at a later time at Newcomers Cemetery in Springfield.