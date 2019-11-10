XENIA — Norma Jean Ours, age 94, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Elmcroft Senior Living of Xenia. Norma was born July 25, 1925 in Kingston, Ohio, the daughter of Clifford "Doc" and Leona Leisure Roll. She was a graduate of Kingston High School in 1943. She married Joseph L. Ours on June 10, 1946 in Greenup, Kentucky. Together they moved from Kingston to Xenia in 1964.

Norma worked for the State Highway in Ross County after graduation until her marriage. After moving to Xenia, she was a fire dispatcher for Xenia Township for several years.

Norma is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter: Connie (Robert) Hines and sons: Tom (Linda) Ours and Ned (Angie) Ours, all of Xenia; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; brother: Clifford "Pete" Roll of Bucyrus and a sister: Shirley Ann Lipker of Canal Winchester; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother: John Roll; sister: Mary Kay French; step brother: Harold Ours; step sister: Martha Howland; a granddaughter: Heather Sumney; and a great granddaughter: Harlie Henson.

Visitation and Funeral Services will take place privately at McColaugh Funeral Home. She will be buried at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: or to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. The family would like to acknowledge the care extended to Norma, Joe and the entire family during this time by the staff of Elmcroft Senior Living and . Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.