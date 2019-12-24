XENIA — Normajean Ward, age 99, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Friends Care Center in Yellow Springs. She was born June 7, 1920 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of Mary Smith White and Roy Corbean. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Billy Ward; sons: David and Jerry Speckman; grandsons: Matthew Miles and Michael Speckman; 3 brothers and a sister; and her adopted daughter: Rosemary Day. Normajean is survived by her children: Jeanie (Charles) Miles; Virginia (Dennis) Mick and Sue Ellen Ward, all of Xenia; Lee Allen Ward of Tipp City; a brother: John Corbean; adopted son: Fred Day; 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and 14 great great grandchildren; as well as other family members and friends. She was a graduate of Xenia High School. She retired from YSI in Yellow Springs. She was a faithful Christian sister, being baptized in 1953. She enjoyed writing poems and was an accomplished seamstress. She volunteered at Spring Hill Elementary in the library. Her family would like to thank the staff at Friends Care Center and VITAS Hospice. They would also like to acknowledge the Xenia South Congregation, especially the Turner and Clark Families; her dear friend, Frances McPherson and her niece: Debbie Robinette. Services will be held 4 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Kingdom Hall, 291 N. Bickett Road, Xenia with Brother Roger Morgan officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.