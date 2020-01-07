FAIRBORN — Norton Stinson Jr., 82, of Fairborn, OH passed away January 6, 2020 at Patriot Ridge Community in Fairborn. "Hank" was born May 20, 1937 in Sandy Hook, KY. The son of the late Norton and Linnie Hutchinson Stinson. He was preceded in death by his first wife Carolyn and second wife Kay and his brothers and sisters; Escom, Bascom, Edward, Jim, and Aubra Stinson, Lena Fannin, Elva, Elsie Robbins, and Jean Adkins.

He is survived by 5 sons; Tim & Sara, Phillip & Regina, Thomas & Colleen, David, and Nathan & Janelle; grandchildren; Tricia & Kevin Roberts, Traci & Danny Lay, Tress & Ryan Ritchie, Taylor Stinson, Joshua, Justin, Dylan Stinson, Nikolaus & Desirae Stinson; great-grandchildren: Fynn, Cameron, and Jonas Roberts, Donovan and Tristan Collier, Logan Ritchie, Kayden Stinson, and Charlotte Stinson; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Hank was a loving, caring, and kind, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and dear friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at the First Church of God Tabernacle (1635 Montgomery Ave. Fairborn, OH., 45324). Visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. and funeral service at 2:00 p.m., burial will follow at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn.

Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday from 10am – 1pm. For additional information, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com