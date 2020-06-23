Okle Austin

WILMINGTON— Beloved son, brother, papaw, uncle, and nephew left this world unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Okle was born on October 7, 1971 in Green County to Okle Gene and Sharon K. Fyffe Austin. Okle grew up in Beavercreek, Ohio. He graduated from Carroll High School in June, 1990. He went on to attend Morehead State University in Kentucky. Okle moved to Wilmington, Ohio where he lived out his life. Okle loved his daughter, Alyssa and was a proud grandpa of his grandson, Fynn. Okle enjoyed riding his four wheeler, hunting, trail riding, and fishing with his Papaw Fyffe and Uncle Jerry. Every room Okle entered, was lit up by his sense of humor. Okle enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephew at the fair showing their hogs. He enjoyed going to Nascar races with his dad, Uncle Herb, and cousin Nick. Okle also loved cooking for his family. He is survived by his parents, Okle and Sharon Fyffe Austin, a sister, Katie "Nikki" (Jeff) Bryant, daughter, Alyssa Segrist, grandson, Fynn, nieces and nephew, Paige, Emma, and Kyle Bryant, Uncle Othar and Aunt Patty Austin, maternal grandma Beulah Fyffe and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Homer Fyffe, John Clifford, and Garetta Austin. A visitation will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., Pastor Chris Fannin officiating. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.