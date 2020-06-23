Okle Austin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Okle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILMINGTON— Beloved son, brother, papaw, uncle, and nephew left this world unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Okle was born on October 7, 1971 in Green County to Okle Gene and Sharon K. Fyffe Austin. Okle grew up in Beavercreek, Ohio. He graduated from Carroll High School in June, 1990. He went on to attend Morehead State University in Kentucky. Okle moved to Wilmington, Ohio where he lived out his life. Okle loved his daughter, Alyssa and was a proud grandpa of his grandson, Fynn. Okle enjoyed riding his four wheeler, hunting, trail riding, and fishing with his Papaw Fyffe and Uncle Jerry. Every room Okle entered, was lit up by his sense of humor. Okle enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephew at the fair showing their hogs. He enjoyed going to Nascar races with his dad, Uncle Herb, and cousin Nick. Okle also loved cooking for his family. He is survived by his parents, Okle and Sharon Fyffe Austin, a sister, Katie "Nikki" (Jeff) Bryant, daughter, Alyssa Segrist, grandson, Fynn, nieces and nephew, Paige, Emma, and Kyle Bryant, Uncle Othar and Aunt Patty Austin, maternal grandma Beulah Fyffe and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Homer Fyffe, John Clifford, and Garetta Austin. A visitation will be held on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., Pastor Chris Fannin officiating. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 23, 2020
I love you Dad, you'll always be in my heart.
Alyssa Segrist
Daughter
June 22, 2020
Cluster of 20 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bob Groves
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved