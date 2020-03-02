XENIA — Olen Lee Given, age 93, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Leonard's Care Center. He was born in Fairmont, West Virginia on February 2, 1927; one of 10 children born to Ona Jane (Stewart) and Garret F. Given. Olen was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife: Mary Jo Clelland Given and his second wife: Lucille Meyer Given. He is survived by children: Pamela L. Given of Kettering and Dennis O. Given of Chicago, IL; step children: Laurie (Arnoldo) Torres of MI; Brian (Paula) Vincent of Centerville; and Jeannie Schlater of Dayton; a grandson: Neil O. Vitali and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends. He served in US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the St. Brigid Catholic Church and retired from Standard Register. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Wednesday, March 4th at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 312 Fairground Rd. Xenia. Visitation will be held 10 AM Wednesday until the time of Mass at the church. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.)