FAIRBORN — Ollie May Greene, age 72 of Fairborn passed away May 19, 2019 at Soin Medical Center. She was born September 18, 1946 in Little Sandy, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Marvin and Jessie Lee (Weddington) May. Ollie was a homemaker and also worked for many years at Reed's Donuts. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Joe Greene; and brother, Wallace Lee May. She us survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Wallace Lee and Rebecca Greene of Beaufort, SC, and Robert Gene and Paula Greene of Fairborn; grandsons, Aaron Greene, Andrew Greene, Andy Henderson, Adam Henderson; six great-grandchildren, Cynthia Greene, Annaka, Addalyn, Archer, Emma, Kellan Henderson; a sister and brother-in-law, Joanne and Ronnie Powell; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Dwayne Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be made to www.BeltonStroup.com.