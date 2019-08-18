BEAVERCREEK — Omokere Mudiaga-Odje, departed this life on July 16, 2019. He was born to the late Madam Mary Oserhire-Uloho and Dr. Mudiaga Odje. Dr. Omokere Odje wa employed in the Department of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computer Science at Central State University in Wilberforce, OH until his retirement on March 31, 2019. He was a member of the following organizations: Sigma Xi, The Scientific Research Society, Ohio Academy of Science, Lambda Iota Chapter, Beta Kappa Chi National Scientific Honor Society and Urhobo Historical Society. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Okiemute Mudiaga-Odje and Eretare Mudiaga-Odje.

He is survived by his beloved wife Jackie; son Ejovwokoghene Mudiaga-Odje and daughter Itobore Mudiaga-Odje; step-mother Chief (Mrs.) Pauline Odje of Warri, Nigeria; brothers and sisters-in-law Nyerhovwo (Onah) Mudiaga-Odje of London, United Kingdom, Emuobo (Ovese) Mudiaga-Odje and Akpo (Fola) Mudiaga-Odje of Warri, Nigeria, Ofuoma Mudiaga-Odje of Dallas, TX and Jite Eregha of Baltimore, MD; four granddaughters Onajevwe Mudiaga-Odje, Eruke Muidaga-Odje, Olivia Mudiaga-Odje and Imoni Mudiaga-Odje. Three sisters-in-law Pastor Frances Hill of Xenia, OH, Ikebi Mudiaga-Odje of Warri, Nigeria and Rose Windsor of Dayton, OH; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, Dr. Thomas Craft family and friends.

Service will be held 12:00 noon Friday, August 23, 2019 at First Church of Christ 441 Ledbetter Road Xenia, OH. Visitation 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Interment Cherry Grove Cemetery Xenia, OH. Newcomer Funeral Home Beavercreek chapel.