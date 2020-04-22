XENIA — Orlyn Earnest Rose, age 90, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 9, 1930 in Jefferson Township, OH. He was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law: Richard Earnest and Grace Lynn Cook Rose; father: Leroy Dow Rose; mother: Sylvia Alice Dunn Rose Stollings and step-father: Thomas Stollings; his siblings: Leroy Rose Jr., Edward Rose, Oliver Rose (his twin), Robert Rose, George Rose, Florence Riley, Treva Tootle, William Rose, Charles Rose, Thomas Stollings, Edith Stollings, and Gayne Rose. Orlyn retired from the City of Xenia with 30 years of employment. He served in the Ohio National Guard and the US Army. He loved watching The Ohio State University football, Cincinnati Reds, and Cincinnati Bengals. He played football in high school. Orlyn was ready to go with Jesus! He leaves behind his wife whom he loved for 67 years Esther Aileen Rose. Also surviving are their daughters: Alice (Greg) Hammer of Xenia and Kathy (Ray) Naylor of Beavercreek. Grandchildren: Rocky, Charley, and Amy Rose of Portsmouth; Geoffrey (Sarah) Hammer of Loveland; Sarah (Mike) Hostetter of Wilmington; and Michael Naylor of Beavercreek. Great grandchildren Adam and Isaac Hammer of Loveland, his sisters: Minnie Brown of Springboro and Sadie Kelsey of Urbana; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. He will be buried at the Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.