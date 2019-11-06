XENIA — Orville J. Travis, 77, passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. Orville was born January 4, 1942 in Winn, Arkansas the son of the late Buford and Mary Travis. Along with his parents Orville is preceded in death by his sister: Peggy Brittingham and his brothers: Robert Travis and Clifford Travis. Orville is survived by his wife: Shirley Travis; sons; Marc Travis (Julie) and Troy Travis (Paula); sister: Joyce Reed (Paul); brothers: Clyde Travis (Shelly), Warren Travis (Connie), and Benjamin Travis (Darla). Orville is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Orville served his country in the US Army. Orville enjoyed Nascar and gardening.

Graveside services will be held 1:30 PM Friday November 8, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements are in care of the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio 45385. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com .