CEDARVILLE — Oscar Lee Slaven, age 79 of Cedarville passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 13, 1940 in Oneida, Tennessee to the late Reason and Martha (Crabtree) Slaven. In addition to his parents, Oscar is preceded in death by his beloved wife Millie Slaven in 2017 and his siblings: Nova Cole, Viola Slaven, Minnie May Slaven, Ochia Slaven. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughters, Lorena Gail (Mike) Dodds, Angela Kay (Tim) Moreland, Ronetta Le (Mike) Fosnaugh, and Loretta Ann (Jeff) Lewis; hunting buddies Steve Martin and Scott Russell. Oscar is also survived by grandchildren; Lorena, Mollie and Oscar, Tim (Michelle) Jr., Charles, Austin, Brandon, Savannah, Patience, Kelly, Brian (Emily), Geoffrey(Amanda) and Wesley(Kinsey); great-grandchildren Lorena, Josh, Owen, Bently, one on the way, Gabrielle, Alaina, Kayla and Brylee; nephew, Clyde (Marsha) Slaven; sister, Josie Miller, brothers, Bradley Wheaton Slaven and Ralph (Mabel) Slaven; sister-in-law, Margie (Jerry) Schuyler as well as numerous nieces and nephews and adopted children and grandchildren Oscar attended Grace Community Church and was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1954. He was an avid hunter and loved fishing. His dogs and animals on his farm were dear to his heart. Oscar was also a certified Native American and attended BLT Auctions. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Oscar will be Monday at 11:00AM in the Memorial Home. The family has requested that all attendees wear camo in Oscar's memory. Oscar will be laid to rest next to Millie at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to go to Hustead EMS in his honor. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.