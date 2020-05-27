Owen B. Hubbard
XENIA — Owen B. Hubbard, 90, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 4, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Walter and Clara Ashcraft Hubbard. He was a member of the Cedarville United Presbyterian Church, and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Cedarville. For 16 years he and his wife Martha wintered at the Jekyll Island, Georgia campground. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Phillip (Robin) Hubbard, Horsehead, NY, four daughters and two sons-in-law, Loraine Hubbard of Cedarville, Nancy Kiskis, New Carlisle, Susan Hubbard (Ronnie Flasher) , Harman, W. VA., and Pamela (John) Robinson, Xenia, grandchildren, Sarah Price, Homesworth, OH, Andy (Trina) Hubbard, Elmira, NY, Brian Rush and Colin Rush of Columbus, OH, Jason (Marissa) Andrews, Centerville, Robbie Andrews, Xenia, Brooke (Matt) Kothman, Bellbrook, Casey (Jeriel) Whitsel, Kettering, Alex Crumrine, (Sara), and Amanda (Chris) Bailey, Xenia, great-grandchildren, Noah, Lilly, Abbey, Ben, Lucas, Caleb, Chloe, Jeremiah, Devan, Kayla, Claire, Jordan, Levi, Shane, Natalie, Liam, Willow, Drake, and Leo, Jacob, Bentley, Elaina and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his wife, Martha J. (Deck) Hubbard, on June 12, 2013. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Massies Creek Cemetery, Cedarville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, P.O. Box 51, Xenia, OH, 45385, or to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

