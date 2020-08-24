1/1
Pamela Sue Miller
XENIA — Pamela Sue Miller, 53, of Xenia, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. She was born December 28, 1966, in Greene County, Ohio, the daughter of William E. and Ruth E. Brandenburg Miller. She was a 1985 graduate of Xenia High School, a 1992 graduate of Wright State University, and enjoyed farming. She is survived by her father, William E. Miller, fiancé, Anthony Cunningham, a brother, Ernest Lee Miller, Xenia, and by many close family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, and by a brother, Mark E. Miller. Pam will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greene County Humane Society, P.O. box 51, Xenia, Ohio, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
