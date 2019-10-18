FAIRBORN — Patricia Ann Drake, 87, died October 15, 2019 in Monument, Colorado.

She was born February 2, 1932 to John and Florence (Winfield) Burke in Marion, Ohio.

Patricia worked for the Fairborn City Schools for twenty-nine years. She married Richard George Drake, Sr. on December 23, 1950 in Spokane, Washington. In her retirement, Patricia volunteered at the Fairborn Senior Center. She loved to line dance.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Drake, Sr.; son, Michael Drake; and two sisters, Pamela Williams and Jan McCullough.

She is survived by her son, Richard Drake, Jr.; daughter, Marsha (Tim) Scully; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sharon Kantzer and Ann Burke.

Memorial Service at a date and time to be determined in Fairborn, Ohio.

