JAMESTOWN — Patricia Ann "Patty" Hebel, age 56, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 24, 1962 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Russell and Janet (Wright) Wade.

She is survived by her husband, Mark A. Hebel, whom she married December 11, 1981; her daughter: Shanda (Jacob) Jack; her son: Ryan (Stacy) Hebel; brothers: Don Wade (Penny Crawford) of Springfield, OH and Bill Wade of Michigan; 4 grandchildren: Christian Hebel; Braylan McWhorter; Tanner Robinson and Lillian Jack; as well as other relatives and friends.

Patty had been nursing assistant at the Liberty Nursing Homes in both Jamestown and Xenia. She touched so many lives and had a big heart for helping others. Her family was her most cherished treasure.

