Patricia Grace Boettcher

FAIRBORN — Patricia Grace Boettcher, age 100 of Fairborn, passed away on Thursday February 28, 2019 due to complications from a fall. She was born on November 16, 1918 in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of the late James T. and Sarah Grace (McManus) McCarthy. Pat graduated from the University of Iowa, where she met her husband Herbert who went on to become a career officer in the Air Force. Their family enjoyed tours of duty in both Wiesbaden, Germany and Chateauroux, France where they traveled extensively. After retiring, Pat and her husband were the proud proprietors of the 3 B's Bed and Breakfast in Spring Valley. A recent highlight of her life was her 100th Birthday Party at the Elmcroft, which was attended by some 35 relatives from all over the country as well as many local friends. Pat was a member of Mary, Help of Christians Church since 1952 and volunteered for years at both the church and Greene Memorial Hospital. In later years, she was active in the Joy Luck Club, her aquatics group and the Fairborn Senior Center. Pat was known for keeping a sharp mind, being very health conscious, and staying very active and busy – which may help account for her longevity. She was especially fond of spending time with family, as well as reading and the Cincinnati Reds. She will be remembered for her kind smile and sweet nature. In addition to her parents Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 56, years, Herbert; a daughter, Sally; and a brother, James. She is survived by her son, James (Mara) and step-grandson, Max; a daughter, Barbara and granddaughters Sara and Jenna; and by her brother, Joseph. In addition, she left behind many nieces and nephews and their descendants, as well as a host of friends. The family will receive friends on Monday March 4, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn, Father Thomas Nevels Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Spring Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sally J. Boettcher Memorial Fund at the University of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

Funeral Home Belton Stroup Funeral Home

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn , OH 45324

937-879-0800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019

