FAIRBORN — Patricia L. Montjoy-Katz, age 75 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday February 26, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 23, 1943 in Bonnie Blue, Virginia, the daughter of the late Willard Jess and Thelma Irene (McKenzie) Martin. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alton Montjoy; second husband, Robert Katz; and a brother, James E. Martin. She is survived by seven children and their spouses, Howard Montjoy, John (Marianne) Montjoy, Scott (Wendy) Montjoy, Marty (DeeDee) Montjoy, Tami Sams, Jill (D.J.) Dryden, Kerry Beth Bryant; eleven grandchildren, Matthew, Marty, Adam, Ashley, Jon, Brodie, Eric, Keith, Lindsey, Braden, Gavin; six great- grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Rash; as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Pat's family extends a special thank you to the many beloved friends who helped her these last few years, and to the Fairborn Police Department, whose officers went above and beyond the call to comfort her, even during their off duty hours. A funeral service will be held (Today) Tuesday March 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Kerry Beth Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.