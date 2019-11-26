Patricia Wolfe-Stout (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
JAMESTOWN — Patricia Wolfe-Stout, 77, passed away Thursday November 14, 2019 at her Jamestown residence. She was born in Kings Mountain, North Carolina on July 01, 1942, to Garland and Pearl Webb Roberts. Patricia was a retired school teacher and enjoyed knitting and was an avid reader. She was also an organist at Jamestown Presbyterian Church, U.S.A. Patricia is survived by her husband, Jerry D. Stout, daughter, Mary Lefevers; grandchildren: Jennifer Conley-Karriker (Brian), Emily Lefevers, Gracie Lefevers; great-grandchild, Minnie Karriker and many cousins. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 8:00 P.M. at Jamestown Presbyterian Church U.S.A, in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may meet from 6:00 P.M. until the time of the memorial service. Reverend R. Michael Heeling will be officiating. Condolences to Patricia's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
