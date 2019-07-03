FAIRBORN — Patrick J. Kemp, age 30 of Fairborn, passed away June 30, 2019. He was born March 31, 1989 in Plattsburgh, New York, the son of Ronald and Su Chong Kemp. Patrick enjoyed drawing, reading fantasy novels; playing competitive video games; and was always doing for others. He is survived by his father, Ron of Florida; mother, Su Chong of Fairborn; brother, Jason Kemp of Fairborn; as well as many extended family and friends. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.