YELLOW SPRINGS — Patrick K. Peifer, age 81 of Yellow Springs passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Friends Care Community. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 17, 1938 to the late Arthur and Mildred (Kelly) Peifer. In addition to his parents, Patrick is preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Peifer, Robert (Judy) Peifer and Kenneth Peifer and brother-in-law, Bernard Ortwein. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, Linda (Shaw) Peifer; sons: Patrick John Peifer, Alexander Edward (Tanya) Peifer and Christopher Sean (Aida) Peifer; grandchildren: Emma (Samuel) Peifer-Burns, Elle Peifer, Nicholas Peifer, and Ava Peifer; sister, Helen Ortwein; sister-in-law, Ann Peifer as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat's mother was Irish-American and his father German-American. He was raised in a row house in a Philadelphia neighborhood. He was from a proper Catholic family with four siblings: a sister and three brothers. When not running the streets with his friends, he attended parochial schools though high school.

Following his graduation from Father Judge High School, in 1957, he enrolled at the University of Dayton; a university, from the perspective of his family, in the cornfields of Ohio. In 1962, he graduated from UD with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree. He, then, served in the United States Army for two years. He was in the Army at the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis, and would have served in the invasion of Cuba but for diplomacy.

While studying at UD, Pat became acquainted with Linda L. Peifer (nee Shaw). Linda was from Dayton and worked as a secretary at the Defense Electronics Supply Center. Pat and Linda were married in 1961. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Pat and Linda began their life together. Pat began his career as a salesman. Patrick J. Peifer was born in 1964. Linda became a homemaker. Alexander E. Peifer was born in 1968. Christopher S. Peifer was born in 1974. Linda, after she and Pat had raised their three children, returned to work, and in fact, for a time worked as a secretary with Pat, who had become a sales manager.

In 1994, Pat and Linda moved to Yellow Springs, Ohio. Pat continued his work as a sales manager until his retirement. He and Linda enjoyed their retirement, whether it was to visit Alex and his family in Phoenix, Arizona, to visit Chris who was stationed with the United States Air Force in the United Kingdom, or working on their property in Yellow Springs, whether it was tending to his apple trees, mowing an expansive yard or building or fixing something at the house.

Pat had been at Friends Care Community since September, 2017. He enjoyed the three square meals a day and the friends he had made while there. The family would also like to think he enjoyed their visits.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, May 7, at St. Paul Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pat will be laid to rest in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions to be made to the in Pat's honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com