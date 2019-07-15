FAIRBORN — Patsy K. Gordon passed away on July 9, 2019 after a long illness. Patsy was born November 10, 1925 in Union City, Ohio. She met her husband of 48 years, Richard, in February 1942, just after he volunteered to be a pilot in the Army Air Corps. They were married on July 12, 1945. They lived in Indiana while he studied at Indiana University and upon his graduation from dental school in 1951, they moved to Fairborn. They had 3 children, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Patsy will be remembered for her love for her family, her sense of humor, her generosity, her gentleness and her beauty, both inner and outward. She was a member of Byron Church, the Dayton Dental Auxiliary and Greene Country Club.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings as well as her son, John Gregory Gordon and her husband, Richard M. Gordon. She is survived by her children; Mark Gordon and his wife, Carol; Lisa Roldan and her husband, Tomas; her daughter-in-law, Sandy Gordon; her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at Byron Church on Monday, August 19 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Byron Church or a favorite .