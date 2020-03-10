Paul Coomer (1930 - 2020)
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel
1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd.
Centerville, OH
FAIRBORN — Paul Coomer, age 89 of Fairborn, passed away March 7, 2020. He was born May 26, 1930 in Perry Co., Kentucky, the son of the late Bradley and Elizabeth (Spencer) Coomer. Paul served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps; and enjoyed fishing and spending time at his place in Arkansas. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Madge; and all his siblings. Paul is survived by four children, Paul D. Coomer of Fairborn, Karen Coomer of Georgia, Rhonda (Wade) Trahan of Louisiana, Vaughn (Terri) Coomer of Texas; five grandchildren, Paula (Melinda) Coomer, Matthew (Jill) Coomer, Melissa (Knox) Brand, Allison (Wesley) Wright, and Sherri Losey; three great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. The family will receive friends on Saturday March 14, 2020 from 11:00 until 12:00 PM at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens Chapel, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Rd., Centerville, OH 45458. Graveside service will follow. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
