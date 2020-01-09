SPRING VALLEY — Paul Michael Sackett, 84, of Spring Valley, left us Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Ohio's . He was born November 19, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Richard and Corrine (Keller) Sackett. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jim" Sackett, and by a foster brother, Wendell Matthews. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Melba (Smith) Sackett, a daughter, Mechele Cremeans, Toledo, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Paul was a lifetime resident of the Bellbrook and Spring Valley communities. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and was drafted for service in 1960. He was a Past District Governor of Lions Club, and was a 20 year member Chapter N2 of the GWRRA Club, Sabina. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, or to the Pilot Dogs, Inc. (Lions), 625 W. Town St., Columbus, OH, 43215, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.