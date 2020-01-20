XENIA — Pauline (Waldren) Comford, 90, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Greenewood Manor. She was born June 18, 1929, in Chester Township, Ohio, the daughter of Floyd and Eliza Hayslip Waldren. She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Xenia. She is survived by her children, Karen (Myles) McMahan, Tammy (Tom) Brown, Patricia Sue Comford, and Joe E. Comford, all of Xenia, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Cloice E. Comford, on September 17, 2009, a son, Danny Comford, by two sisters, Stella Watson and Leva Melvin, and by three brothers, John, Charles, and Cleaston Waldren. Pauline will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Graveside services will be held at 3pm, Monday, January 20, at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH, 45459, or to the , 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 215, Columbus, OH, 43231, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Greenewood Manor for their help during this difficult time.