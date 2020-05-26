Pauline Roberts
1932 - 2020
XENIA — Pauline Roberts, age 88, of Xenia passed away Saturday May 23, 2020. She was born February 6, 1932, to the late James and Zora (Hodson) Dillard. Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her siblings. Pauline is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Grenvil Roberts; daughter, Kathy (Paul) Lokai; sons, Leroy (Gloria) Roberts, Rocky Roberts, and Roger Roberts; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family is holding services privately. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com

Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
