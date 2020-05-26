XENIA — Pauline Roberts, age 88, of Xenia passed away Saturday May 23, 2020. She was born February 6, 1932, to the late James and Zora (Hodson) Dillard. Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her siblings. Pauline is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Grenvil Roberts; daughter, Kathy (Paul) Lokai; sons, Leroy (Gloria) Roberts, Rocky Roberts, and Roger Roberts; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family is holding services privately. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020.