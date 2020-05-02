XENIA — Peggy Lynn Ferguson left this world to join her Savior 4:30 p.m. April 28,2020 during her stay at Miami Valley South. Peggy was born June 13, 1959 to Darrel and Shirley Ferguson of Bowersville at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Ohio. Peggy grew up on her family's farm where she enjoyed raising animals and participated in 4H showing sheep. In 1974 her father passed away and she, her mother and sisters moved to Jamestown. She graduated in 1977 from Greenview High School. She then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, and attained her associates in accounting from the University of Cincinnati. She later gained a bachelor's in accounting from the University of Kentucky. In January of 2015 Peggy retired after 33 years with the IRS as an Internal Revenue Retirement Agent and moved to Xenia to be closer to family. Peggy was a child of God, a devout Christian. She helped those she could with her kindness and generosity making donations to Christian based charities. She enjoyed counting cross stitch and quilting. She had immense talent and created beautiful works of art she would then share with her family, friends and donate to veteran organizations. Along the way, she made long-lasting friendships and would host stitching gatherings and attend stitching retreats with her guild. she was a very strong and independent woman who throughout her life took on many responsibilities to care for her mother and grandmother during their time of need. She lived her life with selflessness and honesty. You could always find her in attendance for any school function, ceremony or get together and she was ready to listen and give advice whenever she was asked. She was and will always be our families shining example of how we all want to be. John 16:33 I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world, you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world. Peggy is survived by her sister Melonie (David) Fisher of London, Oh, Julie (Rick) Spatz of Xenia, Oh, and Sharon McKee of Xenia, 8 nieces and nephews Tarren (Zachary) Denger of Xenia, William McKee of Bellbrook, Katie McKee of Xenia, Derek (Elisha) Fisher of London, Sara(Josh) Maine of Delaware, Oh, Andrew(Ashley)Spatz of Jamestown, Adam(Kristyn) Spatz of Jamestown, and Alex Spatz of Xenia. Along with 9 great-nieces and nephews all of whom adored her. She is preceded in death by her Parents Darrel and Shirley Ferguson and maternal grandmother Margaret Laux. There will be no services held. Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services are being held privately. She will lay next to her parents at Woodlawn Cemetary in Bowersville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020.