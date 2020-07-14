1/1
Peggy Sue Whitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FAIRBORN — Peggy Sue Whitt, age 77, of LaFollette, formerly of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Preceded in death by husband: Bobby Whitt, daughter: Sheila Whitt, parents: Roy and Mae Layne and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sons, Tony Lee Whitt and Micheal Whitt; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister: Patty Whitt. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved