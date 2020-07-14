FAIRBORN — Peggy Sue Whitt, age 77, of LaFollette, formerly of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Preceded in death by husband: Bobby Whitt, daughter: Sheila Whitt, parents: Roy and Mae Layne and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sons, Tony Lee Whitt and Micheal Whitt; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister: Patty Whitt. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.