JAMESTOWN — Phyllis Carey Spitler, 85, of Jamestown, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 31, 1933, in Wilmington, Ohio, the daughter of Jesse and Velma Smithson Carey. She was a member of the Wilmington Friends Meeting. Phyllis and her husband owned and operated Spitler Orchard for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Velma Rae Hormann, Laura Jo Spitler (Dave Stevens), and Jackie Lewis, a son, Sam E. Spitler, grandchildren, Amanda Rae (Cody) Watson, Allison Carroll (Damian) Worthington, Quinton Paul Spitler, Samantha Louise Spitler, Kendall Caroline Spitler, Holly Noel Lewis, and Lilly Grace Lewis, great-grandchildren, Ava Rae Watson, Ella Carrie Watson, and Baby Worthington (due in August 2019), a sister, Beverly Alkire, a brother-in-law, Charles L. Spitler, a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Jenkins, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim R. Spitler, on February 7, 2006, a son-in-law, Tim Lewis, and by brothers and sisters, Robert (Mary Ellen) Carey, Noel (Betty) Carey, John (Zo) Carey, Dean (Pat) Carey, Helen (Howard) Hadley, Alice (Floyd) Whitenack, Orba (Hubert) Bullen, and Eleanor (Ralph) Elliott, a sister-in-law, Helen (Bob) Penewit, and by brother-in-law's, Jack Alkire and Jim Jenkins. Phyllis will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 11am, Friday, June 7, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Dolly Parton Imagination Library through Greene County Public Library Foundation or United Way of Fayette County in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.