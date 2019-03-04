FAIRBORN — Phyllis I. Mitman, age 86 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday February 26, 2019. She was born in Monticello, Indiana, the daughter of the late William and Helen (Carr) Baer. Phyllis was a longtime member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Fairborn. She enjoyed baking cakes and cookies. Phyllis loved teddy bears and butterflies. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Mitman. She is survived by her children, Pam, Debbie, Alan (Sheryl) Mitman; three grandchildren, Chris, Jesse (Meghan), Toni (Johnny), and four great-granddaughters, Emma, Korra, Anna, Kylie. Privates services will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.