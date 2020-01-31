FAIRBORN — Minehart, Sr., Richard Anthony "Richie" age 72, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away January 28, 2020.

Richie was born December 18, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio to the late John and Marjorie Minehart.

He loved NASCAR, Ohio State football and the Cincinnati Reds.

Richie was a member of AMVETS, American Legion, and Moose Lodge all in Fairborn as well as the Eagles in Tipp City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Carrie Stevens; brothers John and Thomas Minehart; sisters-in-law Janet and Darlene Minehart.

Richie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rita (nee' Vernon) Minehart; son Richard (Tina) Minehart, Jr.; grandchildren Sarah, Emily, Madison, Mackenzie, Liam, Jackson, Landyn and Scarlett; brothers Larry, Bobby (Kathy) and Kenny (Terry) Minehart; sister Mary (Jerry) Combs; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will visit on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 3-5:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

To leave condolences for Richie's family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.