XENIA — Richard John Andy, 82, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 16, 1936, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the son of John and Anna Cerny Andy. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of Xenia Elks Lodge, # 668. He retired from WPAFB. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Ellis) Andy, a step-daughter, Tamela Babb, two step-sons, Robert (Diane) Babb, and Donald (Tara) Babb, all of Xenia, 10 step-grandchildren, Stephanie Ours, Lauren Ours, Molly Alvarado, Taylor Ours, Kayla Ours, Brittany Babb, Hayley Babb, Austin Babb, Shayla Babb, and Marissa Babb, 13 step-great-grandchildren, a step-great-great-grandson, a sister, Gene Schlierman, NY, a sister-in-law, Janet Dodds, a brother-in-law, Jerry (Marlene) Ellis, Minden, NV, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Mary Jane Patterson, by two step-granddaughters, Shelby Babb and Heather Ours, a step-great-grandaughter, Harlei Henson, and by a brother-in-law, Roger Dodds. Richard will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am, Saturday, November 2, at the Frederick Drive Club House, Xenia. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Miami Cemetery, Corwin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 10810 E. 45th St., Suite 300, Tulsa, OK, 74146, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.