XENIA — Richard L. Haithcock, age 63, passed away Monday March 30, 2020. He was born November 25, 1956. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Danny Haithcock. Richard is survived by his wife, Deborah (Reid) Haithcock, children, siblings, and grandchildren. Richard was Chief of the Saponi-Catawba Tribe. He also wrote 56 books on Genealogy that are in the Library of Congress. In light of current health concerns, the family will be having a private graveside. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com.