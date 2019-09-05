Rick Randall (1950 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
1072 Fredrick Dr
Xenia, OH
Obituary
XENIA — Rick Randall born Sept. 24, 1950 passed away August 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Richard (Rip-dock) & Edith (Muterspaw) Randall, Three brothers Ronald Randall, Phil Randall, and Tim Randall, and one sister Phyllis (Randall) Gambrell. He is survived by 3 sons Lance Randall & Rhonda Walker, Jamie (Christina) Randall, and Nathan (Angie) Randall, 1 brother Dick (Carole) Randall, 2 sisters Bonnie (Roger) Hall, and Marsha (Terry) Weisman, Aunts, uncles, grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service for Rick Randall at 1072 Fredrick Dr Xenia, Oh 45385 on Sept. 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm.
Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
