XENIA — Robert "Bob" Adams, age 74, of Xenia, Ohio went to rest in the arms of the Lord on May 17, 2020 after a long hard battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on December 27, 1945 in Oneida, TN and moved to Ohio in 1948. He graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1963 and worked at the GM Plant in Dayton for 30 + years. Bob was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a true mountain man who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Bob had the special gift of song and storytelling, especially around the fire. He was a champion marksman who won many competitions in his lifetime. Bob's friends were family to him, he loved you all and counted you as his most valuable treasure. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Kendall Adams and Wilma Mullins and by his brother, Steven Michael Adams. Bob is survived by his children Melissa Clinch, Cody Amstutz, and Heather Westrum: grandchildren Corinna (Frank), Brendan, Caitlin, Christopher, Liam, Oakliegh, and Ethan; siblings Pat (Carol) Adams and Jim Adams; stepfather Gene Mullins; as well as numerous extended family and cherished friends. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew the Legendary Bobby Adams. "I've made it to the Happy Hunting Grounds"Memorial contributions can be made in Bob's honor to Byron Church or Hospice of Vitas. To share a memory of Bob or to leave a special message to his family, please click the share memories button above.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store