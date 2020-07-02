XENIA — After several months of declining health, Robert Andrew Johnson, of Xenia, died peacefully on June 29, 2020 with his beloved wife, Diana and his children by his side.

If you asked a hundred people who Bob Johnson was, they'd all give you a different story. A Man of God. A Husband. A Father. A Brother. A Teacher. A Mentor. Country Joe's Coffee Connoisseur . A reliable friend. A strict detention teacher. A Carpenter and Woodworker. A Craftsman. A Farmer and a hard worker.

Robert "Bob" "Bobby" Andrew Johnson was all of these things. Born in Manchester, Peebles, Ohio on October 31, 1946, he was the 5th of 13 children of Joseph and Edna (Tolle) Johnson. He was the Patriarch of the family. As a child he used to pick up odd and end jobs and pushed his mower around the countryside picking up jobs with local farmers, eventually owning his own lawn care business clear up until 2019.

He attended Xenia City Schools, graduating in 1964. He then enlisted in the US Army in 1966 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1968. After returning from deployment to Germany, he worked at Morris Bean foundry as a casting, molding and X-ray technician, Group leader and Assistant supervisor from 1968-1974.

In 1974, he graduated from Central State University with a teaching degree in Industrial Technology. He later earned his Masters Degree from Wilberforce University.

He worked for 30 years at Xenia Community Schools as the Shop/Industrial Technology Teacher and Detention Supervisor, retiring in 2002.

On November 1, 1969, he married the love of his life, Diana. They loved traveling together and exploring new places. They celebrated 50 years of marriage on November 1, 2019.

He was quite the entrepreneur as he owned and operated many businesses including Country Roads Trivia Shoppe in Jamestown, Country Joe's Coffee Shop in Xenia, Homestead Frames and Country Manor Frames & Art in Xenia, Johnson's Lawn Care and Plus Promotions.

After he retired from school teaching, he and his brothers, nephews and grandsons started Johnson Bros. furniture and repair shop. Building furniture and working on wood projects, tractors and lawn mowers was his passion. He loved being on the farm and working outside. He built the home he lived in and lived there for over 35 years.

15 years ago, he was blessed with a Donation of Life and a Heart Transplant at the Ohio State University Medical Center. This gave us many more wonderful years with him, allowing him to see his 6 grandchildren to be born and grow up.

He was also a member and previous president of Greene County Farm Forum. He loved God, his lands, his tractors and his life. His tireless love and devotion to his family were evident even until his final moments.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Marie (Smart), his children: Thomas (Nashua) Johnson and Rose-Marie (Andy) Bradley, Grandchildren: Robert and Aaron Bradley, Emma, Kathleen, Maggie and Matthias Johnson, Siblings: Dorothy (Harold) Gibbs, Verda (John) Emery, Harold (Vicki) Johnson, David (Bonnie) Johnson, Patricia (Walter) Proffitt, Kenny (April) Johnson, and Ronald (Karen) Johnson.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and countless extended family members. He was preceded in death by his son, Theodore "Teddy", his father and mother, Joseph and Edna Johnson, and siblings Sam, Charles, Barbara, Lawrence, and Roger.

All are invited to attend the visitation for family, friends and general public from 4-8pm on July 7, 2020 at Ledbetter Road Church of God, 325 Ledbetter Rd in Xenia. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at a later date, followed by burial at Silvercreek Cemetery in Jamestown.