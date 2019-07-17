XENIA — Robert Benson, 91, of Xenia, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Ohio's . He was born February 4, 1928, in Beavercreek Township, Ohio, the son of William and Pearl Smith Benson. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War, and retired as a draftsman with the Greene County Engineers Department. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Porter) Benson, whom he married July 11, 1948, three nieces, Sandy Schickling, Debby Campbell, and Cindy Beckman, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by a sister, Emma E. Benson. Graveside services will be held at 11am, Friday, July 19, at Valley View Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, with Pastor Ken Martin officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.