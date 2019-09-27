SPRINGFIELD — Robert "Bob" J. Bittner Jr., 67, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born May 3, 1952 in Springfield, the son of the late Bob Bittner Sr., and Nancy (Shellabarger) Schliep. Bob always worked very hard and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed working in his barn. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, his dogs, Maddie and Wimpe, especially his grandson, Collin and a special niece, Katey Raye. Survivors include his beloved wife of 41 years, Sharon K. (McMann) Bittner; two daughters, Cathi Jo Bittner and her boyfriend, Sean Hartman and Jodi Cogar; one sister, Vickie Smith; one brother, Buck (Cindy) Bittner; one beloved grandson, Collin Schaefer; mother-in-law, Etta McMann; two brothers-in-law, David (Teresa) McMann and Mike (Mel) McMann; one uncle, Charlie Shellabarger; one aunt, Naomi (Richard) Brown and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dick Smith. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com