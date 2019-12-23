LAURINBURG, NC — Robert "Grant" Callaway, 73, of Laurinburg North Carolina, passed away December 10, 2019.

Grant was born on February 18, 1946 in Warner Robbins, GA to parents James Frederick Callaway and Anna Bledsoe Callaway. He was a 1966 graduate of Warner Robbins High School and joined the United States Army soon after. He spent his civilian life working in the cement industry in Fairborn, Ohio and Oro Grande, California. He was well known for his love of animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gordon Callaway and his dog Sadie.

He is survived by his three sons Jon, Rick, and Rob; brothers, Jim Bledsoe and Tommy Callaway; and four grandchildren, Kirby, Teagan, Brylee, and Grant.

Per Grant's wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial service. A celebration of life will be scheduled in February 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Humane Society of Scotland County 1401 West Blvd, Laurinburg, NC 28352.