XENIA — Robert E. "Bob" Swigart, 91, of Xenia, passed away, Monday, June 8, 2020, at Greene Memorial Hospital. He was born December 10, 1928, in Beavercreek, Ohio, the son of Charles Ray and Mary Cummings Swigart. He was a 1946 graduate of Xenia Central High School, was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church, a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War, and was the former president and owner of Tiffany Jewelers Inc., Xenia, for over 75 years. He is survived by two children, Robin (Todd) Kofler, Cincinnati, and Thomas (Dawn )Swigart, Xenia, a granddaughter, Kiri (Brandon), two great grandchildren, Rori and Dalton, special friend Dottie Shaw, sister, Carrie L. Beck (late Bill), sister-in-law, Phyllis (Glenn) Harner, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Myrtle L. "Mickey" (Ringer) Swigart, in April 26, 2004, and by a brother, Ernest O. Swigart. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private graveside services will be held by family in Valley View Memorial Gardens on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Published in Xenia Daily Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
