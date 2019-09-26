BELLBROOK — Robert "Bob" Eldon Cook, age 79, of Bellbrook, passed away Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 in Kettering.

Bob was born on August 5th, 1940 to Lawrence Eldon Cook and Ruby May Cook (Courtney). Bob grew up on a farm, where he learned an appreciation for hard work and competition. His neighbor growing up developed his love for wrestling, but he truly loved sports of all kinds, both watching and playing. Whether it was golf, football, baseball, boxing, horse racing, Nascar, bowling, or basketball, he loved it all. The kids in his and Anna Mae's neighborhood always watched for his truck to pull in the driveway, and they would immediately ask for him to "come out and play." They would often play wiffle ball until dark, when he would go back inside and eat his bologna sandwich. Bob also loved playing euchre, deep sea fishing, and most of all, pulling pranks. You would often hear him answering the phone saying, "Pete's Mule Barn, Head Ass Speaking," or could find him wrapping up his stinky old socks for a Christmas present.

Bob was always employed in the automotive industry, which he loved. He worked most recently as a Sales Clerk for Pepboys for nearly 20 years. He was a member of both the Elks (668) and the Eagles (682) in Xenia. He was especially active with the Elks golf league every year, but enjoyed going to the Eagles dance every Saturday with Anna Mae, especially when they got to square dance.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rhonda Hayslip, and great-granddaughter Caris Pourbaix.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anna Mae (Holland) Cook, daughters Lola (Bill) Mossman, Lisa (Don Jr.) Ernst, Lynne (Tommy Jr.) Marshall, 10 grandchildren Heidi, Walt, Janna (Mike), Heather (Jason), Corey, Tonya, Tina (John), April (Richard), Zac (Lori), Christi, 24 great-grandchildren, Cienna, Bryson, Breanna, Hailey, Madelyn, Judah, Jacob, Joshua, Chase, Brandy, Brooke, Markus, Cole, Conner, Logan, Ayden, Carson, Madison, Kayla, Catie, Jaelyn, Lily, Jaxson, Emelia, sister Gloria "Cookie" Daye, and close cousin and friend Ricky Miller.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during the visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W Franklin St., Bellbrook) Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Life Celebration Funeral Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 11:00 am at Conner & Koch LIfe Celebration Home, with burial at Spring Valley Cemetery to follow the service.

You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Robert at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on his name.